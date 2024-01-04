WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – State police made a traffic stop on I-91 in Whately on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of a Springfield man on charges related to narcotics and illegal firearm possession.

During a routine patrol on Tuesday, January 2nd, shortly before 8 p.m., Trooper Joshua Kopeski conducted an inquiry on a license plate attached to a white Nissan SUV. The results revealed that the license plates belonged to a Saturn VUE.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Trooper Kopeski initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Mathew Lopez, 21, of Springfield. The vehicle was also not properly registered, and Lopez was informed that the vehicle would be towed. Trooper Kopeski requested Lopez to step out of the vehicle for an inventory of its contents. During the inventory search, Trooper Kopeski found a bag containing approximately 500 wax packets suspected to be heroin.

Trooper Jack Sarnacki joined the scene, and a further search of the vehicle uncovered a Glock 19 pistol with a loaded 15-round magazine. Additionally, an extended 30-round magazine was found. Lopez did not possess a valid license to carry firearms.

Lopez was taken into custody and brought to the Northampton Barracks for booking. A bail commissioner set bail at $25,000. Lopez is scheduled for arraignment at Greenfield District Court, facing charges that include:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (four counts)

Attaching Wrong Motor Vehicle Plates

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle