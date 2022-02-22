PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Police Detective Unit got an arrest warrant for a 33-year-old Pittsfield man on a charge in connection to the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista.

According to the release sent to 22News by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Pittsfield Police Department located and took Jamel Nicholson into custody without incident on Sunday. The court arraigned Nicholson Tuesday afternoon on single counts of murder, kidnapping, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The court ordered that he be detained without bail.

Hunters found Delacruz-Batista, 32, dead at the Pittsfield State Forest at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office established probable cause and secured an arrest warrant for Nicholson on Friday.

“I thank the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit and the Pittsfield Police Department for their investigation into the death of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. I again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends who are mourning his loss,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing and I ask anyone who may have information about this case to contact detectives and help deliver justice for Delacruz-Batista’s loved ones.” District Attorney Harrington added.

The State Police Detective Unit’s investigation remains ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact State Police detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.