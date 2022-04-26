BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police arrested two men for the possession of several ghost guns in Ware on Monday.

According to a social media post by Massachusetts State Police, at around 7 p.m. Monday, Trooper Spiridon Perdikomatis who was assigned to a distracted driving enforcement campaign in the State Police-Belchertown patrol area saw a gray Chevy Silverado with the driver holding and using a cell phone and was the precise target of the enforcement campaign. Trooper Perdikomatis pulled toward the vehicle and activated his emergency lights. The car eventually stopped at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 9 in Ware.

State Police identified the driver as Kyle Juda, 20, of Gilbertville. While speaking to Juda, Trooper Perdikomatis requested the vehicle’s registration and proof of insurance. Juda opened the glove box, at which point Trooper Perdikomatis immediately observed a firearm within, neither Juda nor the passenger, identified as Devin Jauridez, 19, of Ware, possessed a license to carry firearms. Additional Troopers then arrived on the scene to help. Jauridez was removed from the vehicle first and arrested. While doing so a firearm magazine was located in his pocket. Next, Juda was removed and arrested. Troopers located brass knuckles in his pocket.

Once they were removed, a search was conducted. Troopers located a total of three “ghost” guns loaded with ammunition, one Sig Sauer P365 loaded with ammunition, nine large-capacity magazines, a large ammunition can, two mason jars containing marijuana, and a digital scale with empty clear plastic baggies.

Kyle Juda, 20, of Gilbertville was charged for the following:

Improper Storage of a Firearm, three counts;

Illegal Possession of a Firearm, three counts;

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, nine counts;

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon;

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, three counts;

Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute;

Open Container of Alcohol in Vehicle;

Use of an Electronic Device while Operating a Vehicle.

Devin Jauridez, 19, of Ware was charged for the following: