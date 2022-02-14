WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – State police arrested a wanted man with a gun Monday evening in Worcester.

According to the official news blog of the Massachusetts State Police, at around 8 p.m. on Monday, State Trooper Richard Caron was driving his cruiser on Route 9 in Worcester and saw a white Cadillac SUV without an inspection sticker in the area of Ludlow Street.

Once the car stopped and Caron approached it, Trooper Caron identified three people inside of the vehicle. The driver did not have a driver’s license and was removed from the car for questioning. Two members of the Worcester Police Department arrived to help Trooper Caron. While there, it was found that the person in the back seat was identified as Francisco Vasquez, 24, of Webster. Webster had a warrant for his arrest and was removed from the car to be arrested.

The tow truck was called to remove the car since no licensed driver was available. Before the vehicle was removed Trooper Caron did an inventory of what was in the car and found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm with 14 rounds of ammunition. None of the people in the car had a license to carry.

An investigation on site found Vasquez brought the gun into the car with him and placed it in the cargo area behind him. The driver was issued a summons for driving a vehicle without a license and was then allowed to leave. Vasquez was taken to the Brookfield Barracks for booking and a bail clerk was contacted. Bail was set at $500 and Vasquez was bailed and scheduled for arraignment at Worcester District Court.

Francisco Vasquez is being charged criminally with: