WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – State police arrested two people for guns and drug trafficking last Tuesday.

According to the news release by Massachusetts State Police, last Tuesday, at approximately 3 p.m., Trooper Tyler Hersom, assigned to State Police-Northampton, was on patrol on Interstate 91 northbound in Whately. At that time he saw a car pass him with no front or rear license plates. Trooper Hersom activated his cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the car.

Once the vehicle came to a full stop Trooper Hersom observed five people seated inside. He identified the driver as Dylan Graskey, 35, of Shaftsbury, Vt., and told him why he was stopped. While speaking to the people riding in the car, Trooper Hersom noted deceptive behaviors, inconsistent stories, and evasive answers then requested additional assistance.

During the investigation on scene, a State Police K9 was sent to do an exterior sniff of the vehicle. While doing so, the people were removed from the car and, once completed, allowed to reenter the car. As the front seat passenger opened the door, Trooper Hersom observed white rectangular packaging in plain view under the passenger seat. The packaging was immediately noticed to be consistent with that of heroin.

The five occupants were temporarily detained while a full search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, Troopers located a 9mm pistol, a .22 Cal pistol, approximately 1,150 stamped wax paper folds containing a substance suspected to be Heroin and approximately 35 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine.

Graskey and a 16-year-old male from Springfield were both placed under arrest and transported to the Northampton Barracks for booking. A bail commissioner was contacted and set bail at $200,000 for Graskey and $100,000 for the minor. The remaining three people in the car were criminally summonsed and will be arraigned at Greenfield District Court.

Graskey and the minor were arraigned at Greenfield District Court the following day on the below charges: