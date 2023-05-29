REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have closed Revere Beach after two shootings on Sunday night.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that the first shooting took place at approximately 7:11 p.m., where a 17-year-old woman was shot in the lower body. Her injury is believed to be non-life threatening. The woman was sent to the Massachusetts General Hospital for their injuries.

Preliminary investigation states that the shooting occurred during a large fight and that shots were fired into a group of people. It is also possible that the woman was not the intended victim of the shooting.

A second shooting happened at approximately 8:05 p.m., where two victims were injured. A 51-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her legs and was also sent to Massachusetts General Hospital. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. A 17-year-old man was grazed by a gunshot, and he declined to be taken to a hospital.

Several juveniles have been detained, and no one has been charged in connection with the shooting. The investigation into whether these incidents are connected or not is ongoing and is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police and the Revere Police Department.