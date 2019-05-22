State police dog, K9 Ruger, tracks down Northampton domestic assault suspect

by: Danielle Eaton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Northampton after being tracked by a state police dog following an alleged domestic assault Wednesday morning. 

According to Massachusetts State Police, K9 Ruger and his handler were called to help Northampton police search for a suspect in a domestic violence incident.

Police said Ruger tracked the suspect across the highway, through several yards, and found him a quarter of a mile from the incident. 

The man surrendered and was taken into custody by Northampton police. 

