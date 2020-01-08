State police gang unit seized illegal gun in Springfield, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were charged and an illegal firearm was seized after state police searched an apartment in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the state police gang unit saw 29-year-old Alex Gonzalez trying to escape from a window while they were executing a search warrant at an apartment on 37 Virginia Street shortly after 3:00 p.m.

State Police located two men, a woman, and two juveniles inside the apartment.

An officer outside the apartment saw Gonzalez trying to escape from a window and ordered him to go back into the apartment. Troopers then found Gonzalez in a bedroom as well as a 35-year-old woman who lives in the apartment.

State Police found a small chrome handgun under the bed and took a folding knife from Gonzalez’s front pocket. Gonzalez was arrested and the woman who lives in the apartment was summonsed for firearm and ammunition charges.

Gonzalez is charged with the following: