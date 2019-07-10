State Police: Ghost gun, drugs, $9K seized after texting and driving stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing charges after state police allegedly found several different kinds of drugs and a “ghost gun” inside his car.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 33-year-old Jonathan Casiano was pulled over by troopers at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Union and Oak Streets for texting and driving.

Police said Casiano initially ignored trooper’s requests to get out of the car. When he finally did get out, he allegedly tried to re-enter the car two times. After he was detained and put in the back of a cruiser, police allegedly saw a large amount of cash and baggies consistent with heroin in plain sight.

Police then conducted a search of his car where they allegedly found a high-capacity loaded “ghost gun,” that had no markings or serial number. Ghost guns are not legally made and cannot be traced by police. According to Police, Casiano did not have a license to carry a firearm.

Troopers also allegedly found the following items in Casiano’s car:

74 grams of what is believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine

810 individual baggies of what is believed to be heroin

486 oxycodone pills

67 gabapentin tablets

two grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine

three Adderall tablets

$9,880 in cash

two electronic scales with power residue on them

materials consistent with packaging narcotics

three cell phones

He is facing the following charges:

unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm

possession of ammunition without an FID card

possession of a high-capacity magazine

committing a firearm offense while having three prior drug offenses

possession of a firearm in commission of a felony

trafficking a class A substance

trafficking a class B substance

two counts of possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute

Police said Casiano was also issued a citation for texting and driving. He is being held on $50,000 cash bail until his arraignment in Springfield District Court sometime Wednesday.