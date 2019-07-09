State Police: Holyoke man arrested during traffic stop, drugs and fireworks seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested on several drug charges and unlawful possession of fireworks after police conducted a motor vehicle stop early Saturday morning.

State Police troopers arrested 28-year-old Victor Pirela after pulling him over in Holyoke and discovering he was driving with a suspended license. The troopers requested a tow truck and removed Pirela from the driver’s seat to conduct a tow inventory.

While searching the vehicle, the troopers allegedly found a massive amount of fireworks in the trunk, a brown bag with contents suspected to be cocaine and heroin, 50 suboxone strips and 50 small waxy bags containing heroin.

State Police said the suboxone strips and waxy bags containing heroin appeared to be packaged for sale. A total of 108 grams of heroin and 30 grams of cocaine were seized.

Pirela was taken to the Northampton State Police Barracks where he was booked and held on a $2,500 bail. He was transferred to the Hampshire County Jail pending his arraignment at Holyoke District Court on Mondays.

Pirela was charged with the following: