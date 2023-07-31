WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating an assault that took place on the Riverwalk along the Charles River in Waltham Sunday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a woman in her 20s reported that at around 8:00 p.m., she was walking on a footbridge that was between Newton Street and Farewell Street near Shaw’s supermarket. The woman heard footsteps that were coming up behind her and then she was grabbed from behind, and a man tried to put his hand over her mouth.

The woman screamed and took evasive action, and the assailant then let her go and ran away. The woman turned around and saw the man run away. She described him as a man, approximately in his 30s or 40s, with tan skin, average height, and an athletic build. He was also wearing a baseball cap.

Units from the Massachusetts State Police and the Waltham Police Department went and searched the area, but they were not able to locate the suspect. The investigation into the assault is ongoing.

This is a reminder to be aware of your surroundings and the presence of other people around you when you are walking in any public space. People should also always carry a cell phone, don’t wear headphones, and consider carrying pepper spray. If you are assaulted, if at all possible, scream, make noise, and fight back.