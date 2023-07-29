TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police were sent to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 in Topsfield on Friday which resulted in one person dead.

According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:17 p.m., a 2008 GMC Acadia SUV that had two men from Lynn in the vehicle was going southbound on Route 95 in the area of mile marker 71 when it suddenly and rapidly decelerated and came to a stop. At the same time, a 52-year-old Peabody man that was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala behind the Acadia began to brake in an attempt to not hit the Acadia.

As the Impala was decelerating, it veered into a median on the left-hand side, and at the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Express Van that was driving to the left of the four southbound lanes began to slow and move to its left in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid a crash with the Impala.

The Impala then hit the Express Van, which caused the van to leave the roadway and slide across the grass median, and rolled over one-and-a-half times. As the Express Van rolled over, two of its four passengers were thrown from the car.

One of the thrown victims, a passenger in the van identified as 44-year-old Valkisergio Costa Silva of Centerville, was determined to be dead in the accident. The second victim that was thrown from the van, a 30-year-old male passenger, suffered serious injuries and was taken by Boston MedFlight to Boston Medical Center.

The third passenger, a 53-year-old man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the van, a 32-year-old Yarmouth man, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Impala had no apparent injuries from the accident.

After the crash with the two vehicles, the Acadia pulled over to the breakdown lane, and the two passengers of the Acadia ran into the adjacent woods, prompting an extensive search by numerous patrol Troopers, State Police K9 Unit teams, and a State Police Air Wing helicopter crew.

One of the Acadia passengers who ran, later identified as 30-year-old David Guzman of Lynn, was located and apprehended by Troopers. The driver, who is believed to be a man from Lynn, was observed by witnesses running in the area of the 17th and 18th holes at the Fernwood Country Club’s golf course. The driver, last seen running toward the club’s parking lot, is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a gray T-shirt. He has not been found yet.

Guzman was charged with interfering with a police officer and booked at the State Police-Newbury Barracks. A bail clerk set a cash bail, which Guzman posted. His court appearance is pending.

The investigation caused the closing of three southbound lanes and two northbound lanes for varying periods of time but has since reopened.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Newbury Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.