SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are investigating a crash on Route 291 Eastbound at Exit 3 in Springfield that left a pedestrian dead.

According to State Police Trooper James Deangelis, the crash is described as a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that resulted in a death. The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. The victim is described as a female of unknown age. No further injuries were reported.

One lane of traffic has been closed, and delays are expected. Police are advising people to avoid the area. No time was given for when the roadways will be clear.

No further details have been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.