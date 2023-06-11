BRIGHTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a reported sexual assault that took place on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton early Sunday morning.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that an adult man reported that he was walking along Soldiers Field Road between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. when a man drove up next to him and asked for directions.

The man told the driver that he could not provide directions and then continued walking. The vehicle began to follow him for a short period of time before the driver stopped, exited the vehicle, went up to the man on foot, and physically and sexually assaulted him.

The man fought back and eventually, the suspect went back to his vehicle and drove away. The suspect is a man, approximately 6 feet tall, with a Middle Eastern accent. The suspect’s vehicle might be a gray Honda CRV sport utility vehicle.

This incident is being investigated by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and State Police Troop H and is ongoing.