BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a passenger on a motorcycle in Boston.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were sent to a hit-and-run involving a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2016 Honda CB300 motorcycle on the Arborway at South Street in Boston.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the motorcycle was eastbound on the Arborway. At the intersection with South Street, the Honda Accord, which was traveling westbound on the Arborway approaching the intersection, did an illegal left turn from the Arborway to South Street.

The car and the motorcycle then collided in an eastbound lane of the Arborway. The motorcycle’s operator, a 24-year-old Boston man, and the passenger, a 22-year-old Boston man, were both thrown from the accident. Preliminary information suggests that neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Honda Accord did not stop and drove away from the accident, heading south, and troopers are currently working to find that driver and the vehicle. The motorcycle passenger was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where he is in critical condition. The motorcycle operator was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the State Police-Milton Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County.