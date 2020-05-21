State police investigating unoccupied Avon home near Fotis Dulos’ home

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a new development in the investigation of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos on Thursday morning.

State police are investigating an Avon property a half-mile down from Fotis Dulos’ Farmington home at 4 Jefferson Crossing.

State police say Fotis Dulos pulled a permit for a house in that area in 2018. That house has been empty for the past year. It’s under renovation and in a heavily wooded area.

Jennifer is the estranged wife of the late Fotis Dulos, who died of an apparent suicide attempt in January 2020.

Fotis Dulos was facing murder charges in his wife’s disappearance. He was out on a $6 million bond at the time he died.

Jennifer has been missing for nearly one year; since May 24, 2019.

News 8’s Bob Wilson is on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.