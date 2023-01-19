HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police were called to assist Holyoke Police Monday afternoon in finding a domestic assault suspect that ran into the woods near Kennedy Circle.

Around 6:15 p.m., Holyoke Police began searching for a 33-year-old suspect that allegedly strangled and threatened his girlfriend. State Police K-9 Tucker and Trooper John Areche were called in to help search for the suspect that had gone into the woods.

The suspect was last seen standing by a tree in the wood line near a wooden bridge over a small creek. K-9 Tucker began the search into the woods and found the suspect’s scent quickly. About 200 feet into the woods, Tucker located the suspect. The suspect quickly complied after Trooper Areche told him to surrender or face apprehension by K-9 Tucker. He was taken into custody by Holyoke Police.