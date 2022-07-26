FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police K9 was shot in the line of duty during a mission with the STOP Team in Framingham early Tuesday.

According to a social media post by the State Police Association of Massachusetts, K9 Frankie was rushed to Wachusett Animal Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. As K9 Frankie did hundreds of times before, he placed himself between police and a dangerous subject. However, today this resulted in his ultimate sacrifice.

PHOTOS: K9 Frankie

Courtesy of the State Police Association of Massachusetts

Courtesy of the State Police Association of Massachusetts

Courtesy of the State Police Association of Massachusetts

K9 Frankie was ten years old at the time of his death and his service was nothing short of incredible. As one of the first K9s to join the tactical program with the STOP Team, he has participated in hundreds of missions and saved countless lives.

In 2017, K9 Frankie and his handler were awarded the Medal of Valor during the George L. Hanna Awards for Bravery ceremony for the apprehension of a gunman. In this incident, the suspect opened fire on K9 Frankie and his handler, and without hesitation, K9 Frankie charged the gunman, disarming him and saving his handler’s life.