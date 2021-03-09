State Police K9 Orry tracks down suspect after jewelry stolen at Walmart

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police tracked down a suspect in a jewelry robbery on Friday, with help from K9 Orry.

On Friday around 5:30 p.m., Sturbridge Police were notified of a man that broke into a jewelry display case at the Walmart on Charlton Road. The suspect had allegedly stolen more than $1,000 worth of jewelry. The department requested for Massachusetts State Police to assist in finding the man.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Ken Hanchett and his K9 officer Orry assisted. Orry was able to track the suspect’s scent behind a neighboring store. The scent lead them through the woods through thick vegetation and wetlands. The scent continued into a parking lot at the Bay Path University building on Picker Road where several vans and buses were parked.

Orry stopped, letting Trooper Hanchett know that he found something. The trooper flashed his light and found the suspect hiding under a commercial generator. The man was arrested without any incidents.

After arresting the suspect, officers discovered he had a felony warrant for illegally possessing a large capacity firearm and drug charges, as well as a misdemeanor warrant for drug charges.