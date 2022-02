EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation is looking for the public’s help in finding and identifying who was responsible for setting a large fire on January 23 in Everett.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

According to the news release by the Massachusetts State Police, the fire occurred at 69 Norman Street at 11:00 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 1-800-622-9229.

A confidential tip can also be made to the Arson Reward Program for up to a $5,000 reward.