State police make drug and firearm arrests after traffic stop on Route 44



RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Raynham Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 10:30 a.m. Trooper Martin, saw a black Nissan Rogue veer several times into the breakdown lane on Route 44 in Raynham. Trooper Martin conducted a traffic stop and could see many bags typically used to store marijuana and a plastic bag filled with what appeared to be a large amount of cash inside the vehicle.

The two occupants of the vehicle were asked to exit the vehicle and then placed in handcuffs for safety. The driver, 30-year-old Angelo Pina of Taunton and the passenger, 24-year-old Adeiu Charles of Brockton were searched. A 9mm Glock and a small baggie of orange pills were seized from Charles after he tried to run.

During the search of the vehicle, Troopers seized nine plastic bags containing marijuana, and a plastic bag containing fake U.S. currency, and empty marijuana packages. Both Pina and Charles were arrested.

Pangelo Pina has a criminal record on an active federal probation for narcotics distribution. He was held on $140 bail and charged with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws
  • Marked Lanes violation

Adeiu Charles is a convicted felon with open charges for firearms violations and narcotics distribution. He was held on $20,040 bail and charged with the following:

1. Carrying a Loaded Firearm;
2. Possession of Ammo without FID
3. Carrying a Firearm with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
4. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
5. Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws
6. Resisting Arrest

