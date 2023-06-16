RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A murder suspect on the State Police Most Wanted list was captured Thursday after he rammed two police cruisers and attempted to get away.

The suspect, 24-year-old David K. Lynch, was wanted for the homicide of 26-year-old John Abreu Junior DePina in Brockton last year.

State Police observed Lynch sitting in a BMW X1 SUV around 3:00 p.m. in a hotel parking lot in Middleborough. As troopers approached the vehicle, Lynch allegedly rammed his SUV into two police cruisers and drove off onto Route 44. State Police attempted to chase after the suspect but lost sight of the vehicle.

Around 3:05 p.m., troopers learned the suspect had crashed his vehicle into another car at an intersection in Raynham. The other driver was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to a Boston hospital for her injuries.

Lynch and a passenger ran away on foot but were caught by police. They were also taken to a hospital for injuries.

Police allegedly found two firearms in Lynch’s vehicle. The passenger, 23-year-old Demarje Taylor of Chelsea, is facing gun possession charges following Thursday’s incident.

Lynch was added to the State Police Most Wanted list after a homicide in Brockton on November 2, 2022. Police say a dispute occurred between Lynch and the victim when Lynch allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, killing him.