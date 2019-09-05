State police release detailed documents in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have released the most detailed information yet in the case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Arrest warrant shows surveillance video from 8:06a that police believe is last known image of Jennifer Dulos alive after dropping kids off at school. Warrant states that at this time Fotis “Dulos is believed to have been lying in wait for his wife to return” to her home. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/yBMXMeRjvW — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) September 5, 2019

The documents are contained in a warrant, charging her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, with one count of tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence.

He was released Wednesday evening on a $500,000 bond.

Newly released information included the last known photo of Jennifer alive.

The picture shows her Chevrolet Suburban on a residential security camera driving eastbound on Welles Lane at 8:05 a.m. after dropping her children off at school.

Warrants state that police believe Dulos was “lying in wait” for Jennifer to return home. Officers believe the crime involving her disappearance and “clean up” occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 10: 25 a.m. on May 24.

Footage shows Jennifer’s Suburban leaving Welles Lane around 10:25 a.m. Police believe Dulos was driving the SUV, which carried Jennifer’s body and some items used to clean up.

The warrant also described an interview with Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, in which she stated that she could not account for the whereabouts of Dulos on the day Jennifer disappeared between 8 a.m. to 1-2 p.m.

In the warrant, Troconis identified Dulos as the person driving a 2014 Ford Raptor pick-up, registered to his company the Fore Group, along Albany Avenue in Hartford.

She told officers that he threw out multiple bags of “unknown contents” into city trash receptacles.

She also said that she was the sole passenger; however, Troconis said she had no idea what he was doing because she was on her cellphone.

The warrant also stated surveillance footage showed Dulos driving a red Toyota Tacoma on the day Jennifer went missing.

Video showed the truck driving past the Fairfield rest area on the Merritt Parkway at 6:36 a.m. on May 24.

The warrant also shows what is believed to be the same truck traveling southbound on the Merritt Parkway passing the New Canaan rest area at 7:03 a.m.

Around 7:40 a.m., further video allegedly shows the truck parked 100 feet away from where Jennifer’s car would be found hours later. This is the first time police have placed Dulos in New Canaan on the day Jennifer went missing.

The truck belonged to Barbara Gumienny — the wife of Pawel Gumienny — Dulos’ Project Manager for his company, the Fore Group.

According to Pawel Gumienny, the week following Jennifer’s disappearance, Dulos had taken the Toyota to get its exterior washed and its’ interior detailed without the owner’s consent or knowledge.

He also noted that Dulos mentioned the seats were not the original Toyota seats and that he should get them changed or sell the truck. Reports indicate that the seats were actually from a Ford.

Arrest warrant: Surveillance video shows Dulos in red pick up truck getting it washed in Avon on 5/29. Owner of truck says he didn’t know Dulos was driving it that day. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/XXcVZI3GzC — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) September 5, 2019

When Gumienny asked Dulos why he had such an interest in the seats, Dulos said he hugged Jennifer on Mother’s Day and was concerned that police could find her hair inside of the truck.

Arrest warrant: on 5/31, owner of red truck says Dulos told him to switch out the seats, get rid of them. Owner asked “what’s up with my truck?”. Says Dulos was concerned that he hugged Jennifer on Mother’s Day and “a hair” could still be in it. Owner kept seats. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/2m7QR8uFnR — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) September 5, 2019

Prior to this occasion, Gumienny said Dulos had never washed his truck. Reports indicated that Dulos pushed Gumienny to remove or replace the seats over the next few days.

Gumienny ultimately kept the seat and handed them over to detectives, who ran forensic tests.

A sample of a blood-like substance was taken from the passenger seat and tested. The results proved that the substance on the fabric swatch matched Jennifer’s DNA.

Dulos and Troconis were previously charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. They both pleaded not guilty.

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, released the following statement on his client’s second arrest:

“It is difficult to see why the state waited for months to serve this warrant. It was unnecessary.



Apparently, Michelle has changed her tune and a handyman is telling tales to deflect attention from himself. We wish the state police spent more time looking for Jennifer and less trying to build a case against Fotis.



We will plead not guilty to these charges next week in Norwalk.”

He is due back in court on September 12.