(WWLP) – State Police released a statement regarding the shooting incident that took place in New York Tuesday.

According to a post by the Official News Blog of the Massachusetts State Police, Colonel Christopher Mason put out a statement about the incident.

“We continue to monitor intelligence related to the subway shooting in New York City in coordination with our federal and local law enforcement partners. While the suspect’s identity and motive remain unknown at this time, currently available information does not indicate any threat to Massachusetts,” Colonel Mason said.

“We, along with our partners, routinely deploy a multi-layered security plan at major transportation hubs and critical infrastructure sites, and that operational stance remains in effect today. Furthermore, our operations plans for major event security, such as those in place for the Boston Marathon, are dynamic and scalable as dictated by current intelligence, and can be adapted as necessary,” Mason continued.

“If the ongoing investigation in New York leads to information relevant to the immediate safety of Massachusetts residents, we will update our law enforcement partners and the public accordingly.”

A person of interest was named in response to the shooting, however, no further information has been released as of this time.