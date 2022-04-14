RANDOLPH, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from South Boston was taken into custody for active warrants after State Police conducted a vehicle registration inquiry.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 11:33 p.m. last Thursday a Trooper patrolling Route 24 in Randolph saw a white Chevy Suburban traveling faster than the flow of traffic, passing on the left. An electronic check of the vehicle’s registration found the registered owner had two active felony warrants for his arrest.

A traffic stop conducted revealed the driver and owner of the vehicle was 30-year-old Brendan Niedzwiecki. He was arrested on the active warrants of mayhem and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

While conducting an inventory of the vehicle, a Trooper found two large plastic bags containing a combined 1,133 grams, or more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine in the backseat. Niedzwiecki is also facing charges of trafficking cocaine.