State Police: Springfield man ate burgers within minutes after stop, gun and drugs seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop on East Columbus Avenue Friday morning.

According to State Police, 35-year-old Ivan Marrero was traveling down East Columbus at five to 10 miles per hour, swerving in and out of his lane.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle. When Marrero rolled down his window, the officer said there was visible smoke along with an overwhelming smell of marijuana.





While interviewing Marrero, the State Police trooper noticed food from McDonald’s in his trunk. Marrero allegedly consumed two entire cheeseburgers and several handfuls of fries during the course of their 2-3 minute conversation.

Marrero’s behavior struck the trooper as a possible attempt to conceal any smells that may have been on his breath previously. After searching the vehicle, officers located a fully loaded handgun he did not have a license to carry, 13 grams of crack cocaine, nine bundles of heroin and over $2,000 in cash.

Marrero was arrested and taken to the Springfield barracks for booking. He is being held at the Hampden County House of Correction on $20,000 bail.