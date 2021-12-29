State Police stop car on I-91 for handwritten license plate, arrest driver for drugs and firearm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man was arrested in Northampton after a traffic stop that resulted in State Police finding a revolver, drugs and cash.

State Police were observing northbound traffic on I-91 in Northampton around 2:00 a.m. on December 22 when a red Mercury sedan drove by without a license plate attached. Troopers pulled the vehicle over just past Exit 23 on I-91. When walking up to the vehicle, troopers could see a handwritten paper of a license plate number taped to the rear window.

The driver, 41-year-old Jeffrey Baird of Springfield, Vermont, was unable to provide a valid driver’s license or registration. Troopers discovered Baird’s license was suspended and the vehicle he was driving was unregistered. Baird was then arrested.

Before the car was towed, officers conducted an inventory check of the vehicle. They found a .357 revolver, five round of ammunition, and a spring loaded knife. A further search into the vehicle found numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, approximately 10 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine, approximately 210 grams of a substance suspected to be crystal meth, a large amount of US currency, and an additional three rounds of ammunition.

Baird did not have a license to carry. His bail has been set at $100,000. Baird was arraigned at Northampton District Court for the following charges: