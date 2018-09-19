State police trooper from Chester pleaded guilty in connection to overtime scandal

Another state police trooper has pleaded guilty in connection with the ongoing overtime abuse scandal.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, suspended state police trooper Gary Herman, of Chester, agreed to plea guilty under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Under the agreement, the government will recommend Herman get a sentence of between six to twelve months of jail time.

Herman was charged with one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds after collecting $12,468 for overtime hours he either left early from or did not work at all.

Lelling said Herman submitted fake citations by copying driver driver information from citations issued months earlier to make it look like he had worked an entire overtime shift or a shift he hadn’t shown up for.

He was arrested on June 27 and is the third trooper to plead guilty as a result of the overtime investigation.

Former trooper Gregory Raftery of Westwood pleaded guilty on July 2 and suspended trooper Kevin Sweeney of Braintree pleaded guilty on September 14.

Three other troopers have been charged in connection to the investigation.

