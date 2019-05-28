State Police: Two arrested after cocaine, more than $4K found during traffic stop in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after state police allegedly found cocaine and thousands of dollars inside their car early Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers pulled over a car on I-91 North in Bernardston at 12:35 a.m. Sunday for a plate light violation.

Police said the driver of the car, later identified as 41-year-old Maurice Hutchins of Connecticut, gave a fake name, rolled up his window, and refused to show his hands or respond to the trooper’s commands. Hutchins eventually listened, and troopers allegedly found he did not have a license with him.

An investigation by the troopers also led to them allegedly finding 145 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine and more than $4,700 in cash inside of the car.

Troopers said Hutchins was then positively identified by police and found to have no active driver’s license and an outstanding warrant out of Vermont. He and the passenger in the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Kylah Alexis of Vermont, were arrested.

Both Alexis and Hutchins are charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Alexis is facing an additional charge of failing to assist a police officer.

Hutchins is facing the following additional charges:

use of a motor vehicle in felony

failure to submit to police

fugitive from justice

unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

false name or social security number

number plate violation

Hutchins was held on $50,000 bail while Alexis was held on $20,000 bail. Both were taken to the Franklin House of Correction until their arraignment at the Greenfield District Court.

