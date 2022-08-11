(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are warning the public about scammers using the name of the department in order to get your money.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that they have been made aware of scam phone calls to state residents, claiming to raise money in the name of the state police.

They are reminding you that the Massachusetts State Police will never call residents to solicit money, and that any such incident should be reported to your local State Police barracks.