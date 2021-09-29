State Trooper hit by tractor-trailer

WESTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer in Weston late Tuesday night.

According to a report issued by the Massachusetts State Police, an unnamed officer was transported to Boston hospital after his cruiser was hit by a tractor trailer; the officer was working to protect a construction crew in the area. While seriously injured, the officer was reportedly able to radio in the incident calling for assistance.

After hitting the cruiser, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio reports that the tractor-trailer “jack-knifed” or folded in on itself. As of 2 a.m. Route 95 southbound is completely shut down with all southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 41 leading to Route 20 in Waltham. No information on the driver of the tractor trailer has been released.

This is a developing story. 22News will provide updates as they are released.