State trooper injured by passing truck, which left scene

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper suffered arm and hand injuries Wednesday when he was struck by a tractor-trailer that didn’t stop, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The trooper was outside his cruiser on Interstate 495 north in Hopkinton checking on another truck that was stopped on the side of the highway when he was “sideswiped” at about 10:30 a.m., spokesperson David Procopio said.

UPDATE TO EARLIER POST SEEKING INFO ON TRACTOR-TRAILER THAT STRUCK MSP LIEUTENANT.



New video and photo of tractor-trailer that struck Trooper. Anyone with information about the tractor-trailer or its driver is asked to call the State Police-Charlton Barracks at 508-721-4040. pic.twitter.com/3qwxHF9WkQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 17, 2021

The trooper, a lieutenant whose name was not made public, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

The cruiser, a white unmarked vehicle, was also damaged.

MSP SEEKING PUBLIC'S HELP TO FIND TRACTOR-TRAILER THAT STRUCK LIEUTENANThttps://t.co/L8Nz5IboR5 pic.twitter.com/mkYb5XNAmH — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 16, 2021

Police are still trying to find the tractor-trailer, which had a blue cab and a white trailer, and may be a Freightliner from the model years 1998 to 2001.

The truck may have minor damage to its passenger side and may have white paint transfer from the cruiser on it. Anyone with information about the truck is asked to contact police.