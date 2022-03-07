PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Steaming Tender Restaurant in Palmer was evacuated on Saturday after reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

According to Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, at around 9:41 p.m. the department received a call from an unknown individual claiming a suspicious vehicle containing possible evidence of explosives was parked at the Steaming Tender Restaurant on 28 Depot Street. The restaurant received a call with the same information shortly after.

Members of the Palmer police, fire, and ambulance arrived at the Steaming Tender and determined the threat was of low credibility. The restaurant was evacuated based on the information and out of an abundance of caution.

Sgt. Burns told 22News no explosives were found and is believed to be a “swatting” type incident. Burns said no additional calls were made to the Palmer Police Department or the restaurant advising of other threats related to this event.

A swatting call is a tactic to deceive dispatchers so that they send police and emergency service response teams to another address. This is triggered by false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency.

The Massachusetts State Police Explosives Unit and Monson Police assisted. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.