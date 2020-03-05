Step-son attempts to attack convicted killer in courtroom

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The step-son of Mauricio Torres leaped from the witness stand and attempted to attack the convicted killer during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Quinton Martin

Quinton Martin, the son of Cathy Torres from a previous marriage, was testifying in the sentencing hearing when he jumped from the witness stand, went over a court reporter’s table and attempted to attack Torres. Martin apparently reacted after the prosecutor asked if Mauricio Torres had ever sexually abused him.

Mauricio Torres, a 50-year-old Bella Vista man, was found guilty on Wednesday in the capital murder of his 6-year-old son, Isaiah Torres. Investigators say Torres sexually assaulted his son with a stick while on a family camping trip in Missouri, resulting in his death a day later.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

As Martin began to leave the stand on Thursday, prosecutor Nathan Smith yelled, “Don’t Quinton, don’t.”

The courtroom was evacuated as sheriff’s deputies worked to subdue Martin, who was brought into the court shackled and handcuffed in prison attire. Martin is serving a three-year sentence in jail on unrelated drug charges.

The defense is now asking for a mistrial to be declared, “due to the dangerous circumstance, attack by a witness,” said Torres’ defense attorney Jeff Rosenzweig.