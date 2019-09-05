Stepmother charged in 10-year-old’s murder

Breaking News
(WTHR) Indiana State Police confirmed Wednesday a 10-year-old girl missing since Saturday has been found dead behind her Gas City home.

Skylea Carmack’s body was found in a shed and hidden in a plastic trash bag.

Skylea’s stepmother, Amanda Carmack, 34, was arrested for the murder. She is also facing charges for neglect, battery and strangulation.

“In law enforcement our main focus is who and how, not why. To try and rationalize why someone would kill a 10-year-old, there is no rational for that. That is just an act of cowardness,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum of the Indiana State Police.

