Stewart Weldon, accused serial killer, expected to plead guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Accused serial killer Stewart Weldon is expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon, less than a month before he was scheduled to go on trial.

Watch Live at 2:00 p.m.

Weldon is expected to plead guilty during a hearing scheduled for 2:00 P.M. at Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield, according to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County DA’s Office.

Weldon is facing more than 50 criminal charges, including three counts of murder in connection to the deaths of three women whose bodies were found on his Page Boulevard property back in 2018. Among the other charges against Weldon are multiple counts of kidnapping, aggravated rape, and strangulation.

Weldon was originally set to go on trial in 2020, but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a trial date set for October 12 of this year.

