Stewart Weldon in court Friday for final pre-trial hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stewart Weldon was in court Friday morning for a final pre-trial hearing before his trial begins in October.

On Friday, a judge found Weldon capable to stand trial. Jury selection will begin on October 6th and the trial has been set to begin on October 12th.

Weldon is facing more than 50 charges, including three counts of murder in connection to the deaths of three women whose bodies were found on his Page Boulevard property back in 2018. Weldon’s trial had been set to begin last year, but that was pushed back along with other criminal trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charges are broken down as follows:

3 counts of murder

8 counts of strangulation

9 counts of aggravated rape

2 counts of rape

5 counts of aggravated kidnapping

4 counts of kidnapping

2 counts of assault to rape

Stewart Weldon’s criminal records with Springfield police released

This disturbing story all started on May 28th of 2018, when 40-year-old Stewart Weldon was arrested for allegedly failing to pull over for police. What started as a traffic stop, ended with a kidnapping arrest.

A woman inside of Weldon’s car told police that Weldon had been beating her, and holding her against her will.

Police searched his house at 1333 Page Boulevard a couple of days later, where they made a gruesome discovery. They found the bodies of 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans, 34-year-old America Lyden, and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante.