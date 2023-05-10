STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Stockbridge man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a 2020 investigation involving photos of an underage girl.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Joseph Smith of Stockbridge pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to five years of probation with several conditions:

Undergo a sex offender evaluation and cooperate with aftercare

Undergo a mental health evaluation

Allow the Superior Court Probation Department to monitor his progress

Have no access to internet

No computers/internet-enabled devices except at a public library or law library to complete evaluations

Have no unsupervised contact with minors

Smith is also subject to registering as a sex offender. The investigation into Smith began in 2020 when the victim told police about underage photos he had. Smith was previously in a relationship with the victim. Year’s later, he contacted the victim, sending her illicit pictures taken when they were in a relationship and said he had posted them online.

Stockbridge and State Police searched Smith’s home and found the images on electronic devices.