BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WWLP) – When the Connecticut Department of Transportation was patrolling the highway on Monday, they didn’t know what they were going to find next.

According to Connecticut State Police, an ATM was spotted on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport by the DOT crew members on Monday. State Police were called, and the troopers determined the ATM was stolen out of New Haven.

Police say the machine was empty of cash. If anyone witnessed the disposal of the ATM, please call Troop G at 203-696-2500.