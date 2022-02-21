HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday at 8:18 a.m. the Holyoke Police Department was called to 306 Chestnut Street after a report of a stolen car described as a gray Subaru Baja

According to the news release sent to 22News, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Sergeant Heredia saw the reported stolen car and followed the car at a safe distance. Heredia advised Holyoke police of finding the stolen car and waited for other marked cruisers to come to his location.

As a marked cruiser pulled in front of the car, Sergeant Heredia started a motor vehicle stop and the car sped up and rammed the rear end of the marked cruiser that was in front of him. Because of the ramming, the car was pinned between two marked cruisers and the suspect tried to run. Heredia was able to subdue the suspect and placed the suspect under arrest.

The officer of the rammed cruiser was taken to the emergency room and was released thereafter. No further information was released other than the suspect is a minor.

The suspect is being charged with: