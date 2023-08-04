ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police searched a vehicle after a traffic stop and found a stolen firearm and drugs.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., an officer and K-9 Odin conducted a traffic stop and observed multiple criminal indicators and deceptive behavior, according to the Enfield police. A request to bring in K-9 Dunkin and his handler during the traffic stop to sniff around the vehicle.

During the investigation, K-9 Dunkin alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor which gave officers probable cause to search the vehicle. Police found a stolen 9mm Taurus. Both occupants in the vehicle were charged with stolen firearm offenses along with narcotic charges.

Enfield Police Department

K-9 Dunkin joined the police department in April 2022 at 13 months old. He is a German Shephard from the Czech Republic that was imported and trained in Sharpville, Pennsylvania.