SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested after police seized a stolen firearm and drugs from his home on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives have been investigating a home on Eastern Avenue with 38-year-old Ivan Marrero Jr. of Springfield as the main suspect. On Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant on the home after watching Marrero get into a car and drive away.

Officers stopped Marrero on Worthington Street while detectives searched his home. Police seized 60 grams of marijuana inside his vehicle.

During a search of his home, detectives seized the following:

A loaded firearm, reported stolen from Holyoke

Various types of ammunition

Two 50 round drum magazines and additional magazines

More than 165 grams of cocaine

Approximately 560 bags of heroin

More than $7,100 in cash

Additional crack-cocaine and oxycontin

Marrero has previously been convicted of illegal firearm charges on three separate incidents in 2020. This is the 125th illegal gun seized in the city of Springfield this year.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, “Our Firearms Investigation Unit continues to seize illegal firearms at a record pace, which undoubtedly saves lives and reduces gun violence. Their investigations target dangerous suspects and proactively prevents shootings. Although with this suspect it continues to be a game of catch and release. When he gets out of jail he goes back to terrorizing our residents with illegal drugs and guns. The type of firepower this suspect had in his home is quite frightening. I’d really hope a fourth strike is enough to hold this suspect for a very long time.”

Marrero has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine (Five Counts)

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Five Counts)

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Parole Violation Warrant

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Trafficking Cocaine (100-200 grams)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense (Two Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense

“How many times must these repeat violent criminal offenders be arrested on serious gun and drug charges before our courts and some judges stop this ‘catch and release’ game and actually do their job and hold up their end of our partnership to keep our streets, neighborhoods and residents safe. This individual had some serious firepower. Sadly, as we have seen too often, these repeat violent criminal offenders do not care for the safety and health of our residents and innocent bystanders. There are no consequences for their serious illegal behavior and activity from our courts and some judges, so they continue to terrorize our community,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.