Stolen firearm located after shots fired in Springfield

Stolen firearm located on Carlisle Street in Springfield (Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man in Springfield Tuesday night after shots were fired in the area of School Street.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Juan Oliva after a firearm was located in the car he was driving on Carlisle Street.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 8:20 p.m. officers were called to School Street for a ShotSpotter activation where they located evidence but no property damage or victims.

Officers were then notified of the car involved in the shooting and a detective saw the car traveling at a high speed on Wilbraham Road just before another detective located it parked in a driveway on Carlisle Street. The car’s owner and Oliva were then located.

Detectives seized a loaded firearm from inside the car. The firearm was reported stolen out of Rhode Island. Oliva is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way
  • Receiving stolen property over $1,200
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

