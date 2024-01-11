SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after detectives received information that he had a firearm.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday detectives received information that 38-year-old Jose Allende had a gun and located him inside a car on the 0-100 block of Dickinson Street.
A traffic stop was conducted on Belmont Ave and detectives found a loaded firearm which was reported stolen out of Norwich, Connecticut inside Allende’s cross-body bag. They also seized an unloaded ghost gun, a large-capacity magazine and two additional firearm magazines.
Allende was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License (Two Counts)
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Firearm Violation with Two Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.