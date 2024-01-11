SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after detectives received information that he had a firearm.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday detectives received information that 38-year-old Jose Allende had a gun and located him inside a car on the 0-100 block of Dickinson Street.

A traffic stop was conducted on Belmont Ave and detectives found a loaded firearm which was reported stolen out of Norwich, Connecticut inside Allende’s cross-body bag. They also seized an unloaded ghost gun, a large-capacity magazine and two additional firearm magazines.

Allende was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License (Two Counts)

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Firearm Violation with Two Prior Violent/Drug Crimes