SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Springfield were arrested after police conducted a traffic stop while clearing out Riverfront Park on Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8:15 p.m. officers dispersed the crowd from the parking lot at Riverfront Park where numerous individuals were drinking and smoking marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted on State Street when police observed a vehicle with a modified height.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 32-year-old Juan Torres, because he had a suspended license and the car was towed since the passenger, 29-yeard-old Davis Charles, did not have a license to drive. Police seized a digital scale and more than the legal amount of marijuana from inside the car.

Charles was arrested after police search his backpack and found a loaded firearm that was reported stolen out of Pittsfield.

Davis Charles is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Juan Torres is charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Police are reminding the public that all city parks close at dusk.