SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An illegal firearm was seized after a search warrant was conducted on Enfield Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 10:45 p.m., detectives from the Firearms Investigation Unit executed the search warrant inside a home on the 0-100 block of Enfield Street.

Detectives found a large-capacity firearm loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 17 rounds of ammunition. Police arrested 20-year-old Daequawn Wiggins-Rivera and he is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

The firearm was reported stolen out of Agawam.