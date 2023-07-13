SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An illegal firearm was seized after a search warrant was conducted on Enfield Street in Springfield Wednesday night.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 10:45 p.m., detectives from the Firearms Investigation Unit executed the search warrant inside a home on the 0-100 block of Enfield Street.
Detectives found a large-capacity firearm loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 17 rounds of ammunition. Police arrested 20-year-old Daequawn Wiggins-Rivera and he is charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
The firearm was reported stolen out of Agawam.
