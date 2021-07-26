Stolen gun, heroin confiscated after disturbance in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police confiscated more than 12,000 bags of heroin, a loaded handgun, 39 grams of cannabis, more than $4,700 in cash and loose rounds of ammunition on Sunday.

Twenty-one-year-old John Castillo was arrested for assault and battery after officers were sent to respond to a disturbance according to Springfield Police Department’s spokesman Ryan Walsh. Castillo has a prior conviction for the illegal possession of a firearm. The handgun found in his possession was reported as stolen.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Castillo is charged with the following: