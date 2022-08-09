SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A stolen gun was seized after police were called to a reported assault in Springfield Friday.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:05 a.m. officers were called to Longhill Street and East Columbus Avenue for a report of an assault. Police learned that 32-year-old Zachary Lyons of Springfield allegedly kicked in an apartment door on Longhill Street, assaulted a victim, threw an object at a victim, and may have been armed with a gun.
Lyons was located on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue. Officers seized a loaded firearm from inside his car that was reported stolen out of Vermont.
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm without a License
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Armed Burglary
- Vandalize Property
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon