SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A stolen gun was seized after police were called to a reported assault in Springfield Friday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:05 a.m. officers were called to Longhill Street and East Columbus Avenue for a report of an assault. Police learned that 32-year-old Zachary Lyons of Springfield allegedly kicked in an apartment door on Longhill Street, assaulted a victim, threw an object at a victim, and may have been armed with a gun.





Lyons was located on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue. Officers seized a loaded firearm from inside his car that was reported stolen out of Vermont.

He was arrested and charged with the following: