Stolen handgun seized in Springfield after traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two people on Sunday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of an illegal firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Sunday around 8:40 p.m., police were conducting speed enforcement on State Street when they noticed a car travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit on the 1200 block of State Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Bobby Guzman, did not immediately pull over. Officers report that they saw both the driver and passenger attempting to reach for something in the back seat before pulling over.

As officers approached the car Guzman continued to reach under his seat. Due to this, he and his passenger, identified as 26-year-old Kassandra Rosario, were detained pending an investigation.

Stolen handgun. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Inside the car officers observed an open bag with more than 30 packaged bags of marijuana, packaging material and a scale. In the area where Guzman was reaching officers found a loaded firearm. The firearm was previously reported stolen in Massachusetts. Both Guzman and Rosario were placed under arrest.

Bobby Guzman of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Violation of a Probation Warrant

Kassandra Rosario of Springfield is charged with the following: