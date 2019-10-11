Stolen officer’s gun, heroin allegedly seized after arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield detectives arrested one man and allegedly seized two firearms and approximately 500 bags of heroin after a joint operation Thursday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives received information that 26-year-old Ismael Garcia of Springfield had two firearms in his possession.

Walsh said one of the firearms that was seized was a Springfield Police Department issued gun that was stolen along with the locked safe it was in during a burglary at an officer’s home in 2018.

After further investigation detectives found that Garcia was staying at a hotel in the area of Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

Walsh said when Garcia left the hotel police arrested him and found two firearms in his fanny pack. After searching the hotel room, detectives allegedly seized approximately 500 bags of heroin along with more than 60 rounds of ammunition.

Garcia is facing the following charges: